Stephenville Chamber compiles list of ways community can give to those less fortunate this holiday season

As Stephenville residents gear up for Christmas, the Stephenville Chamber urges its members and others to be mindful of those in the community who could use a little hope and cheer this holiday season.

The Chamber staff has gathered information from area non-profit organizations about various needs and the opportunities to meet these needs – through donating finances and/or volunteering time — to shine a little light on others around us.

ANGEL TREES AROUND TOWN

Residents are encouraged to choose an angel from a tree and purchase gifts for your angel from local businesses. Your generosity can have a wonderful ripple effect when you give some Christmas cheer to a family in need, a home-bound senior, or a special child — while supporting your local merchants at the same time.

• Benefiting children in CPS system

Information: Erin McEvoy: (254) 485-7690

(Gifts due back Friday, Dec. 11)

Locations: Blue-Eyed Buffalo, Brazos Valley Equine Hospital, The Home Place at Ace, Kannonball Insurance Solutions, Kersh Real Estate & Home Design

• Benefiting children of families that applied through Grace Place and H.O.P.E.

(Check with each location for gift deadline)

Locations: Church of the Nazarene, Cowboy Country Title, Cross Timbers Church of Christ, Double N Cowboy Church, Faith Lutheran Church, First Baptist Church Stephenville, Interbank and Valley Grove Baptist Church

• Benefiting children of families that applied through Grace Place and H.O.P.E.

Coordinated by Lions Club: Sherrie Evans (254) 485-1143

(Gifts due back by Friday, Dec. 11)

Locations: Cornerstone Church, First Financial Bank, PAL-CON Ltd., TechnipFMC and Texstar Ford

• Benefiting Toys for Christ

Information: (254) 413-6804 (Gifts due back Wednesday, Dec. 16)

Locations: F&M Bank, City Barber, Cooper's Country Store, Elite Dental, Moore Eye Center and Texas Legacy Insurance

• Benefiting Meals on Wheels clients

Information: (254) 965-3510 (Gifts due back Monday, Dec. 14)

Locations: Burke’s Outlet and Pet Supplies Plus

Give our NURSING HOME RESIDENTS some cheer this holiday season!

Residents would enjoy socks, blankets, books, games or craft supplies!

View a listing of area nursing home facilities HERE.

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS MEALS

• Graham Street Church of Christ will be hosting its annual Community Christmas Dinner on Dec. 16 from 4-7 p.m. at the Family Center. This year, it will be a drive-through take out, rather than a sit-down meal. People can call (254) 965-4510, Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to give their name, address, and phone number for delivery, or to volunteer to help with meal preparations, deliveries, donations, or serving.

• First Baptist Church of Stephenville will be serving lunch on Christmas Day from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This meal is open to the community – all are invited. Meal will be take out this year. Deliveries will be made to Meals on Wheels clients. Other community members that are not able to get out and would like to request delivery, call (254) 965-3187.

MORE OPPORTUNITIES TO GIVE:

• Caring Hearts for Children

Elizabeth Stephens: (325) 356-3471

CHFC is accepting donations to support foster families and the children they care for this holiday season and throughout the year. Donations to our foundation are used to buy gift cards to help families provide entertainment experiences for foster children, such as admission to a zoo, skating rink or movie. Donations help fund athletic fees or camps. Additionally, gifts cards are given to families to use to eat when on the road to medical appointments or to buy clothing and school supplies. Sponsors can adopt a foster family or individual child. Deadline is Friday, Dec. 11, can be dropped at 2309 W. Washington, Stephenville.

• CASA for the Cross Timbers Area

Mindy Wooley: (254) 965-6610

Make a difference for an abused or neglected child during the holidays and throughout the year – donate a Walmart, HEB, Staples, or fast food gift card, a toy, a teenager appropriate gift, or your time. Tax deductible donations are always welcomed. Our volunteers are highly trained, highly vetted individuals who advocate for the best interests of foster children.

• Choices Life Resource Center

Ginny Warden: (833) 773-3001

Choices Life Resource Center is a Christian ministry dedicated to preserving the value of human life by providing abortion alternatives, practical assistance, and education to the Cross Timbers area. This year we will be giving our clients gift cards so they can buy what they need for their families for Christmas. Monetary donations to help us purchase these gift cards would be greatly appreciated. We always have a need for diapers and baby wipes as well.

• Compassion Counseling Center

Elizabeth Foster: (254) 485-6885 (inside Oakdale Methodist Church)

Compassion Counseling Center, Inc. provides low or no cost counseling for families, teens, children and couples for a wide range of counseling types. We are in need of play therapy supplies or games, Connect Four, Chutes and Ladders, Candyland, Uno, etc. Also, in need of gift cards for office supplies Walmart or Staples as well as $5 gift cards for McDonald's or any fast food restaurant as incentives for children and teen clients.

• Cross Timbers Family Services

Sylvia Zamora: (254) 965-5516

Help us provide hope, help and healing to victims of violent crime by donating H.E.B. gift cards (to assist with emergency food and transportation) or individual size snacks and beverages (e.g. chips, cookies, trail mix, small bottled water, soft drinks or Fruit drinks) for children and clients.

• Erath County Child Welfare Board

Rainbow Room - Child Protective Services, 2175 W. South Loop

Erin McEvoy: (254) 485-7690

CPS needs fleece jackets and hoodies for ages 2 and older, shoes for all sizes, clothes for all sizes, diapers, cleaning supplies, and canned/boxed food items. New clothing only please. Gift certificates are best so children can get exact sizes.

• Erath County United Way

Lisa Scroggins: (254) 965-4429

Raising funds for numerous local non-profit agencies that give back during the holiday season and beyond to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Erath County. Please make a tax-deductible donation now to help us reach this year’s goal.

• Good Tree Assisted Living - Adopt a Senior

Melinda Perez: (254) 965-9897

Please come by Good Tree to pick an Angel off our tree. All gifts must be brought to the facility by tuesday, Dec. 15.

• Grace Place

Sherry Carroll: (254) 965-4022; 365 W. Tarleton St., Monday, noon to 3 p.m.; Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to noon

Assists area residents in desperate situations with groceries, clothing, utility bills, and rent throughout the year. Services funded solely by cash donations.

• H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Effectively)

Jill Scott: (254) 965-2700

Accepts donations of food and clothing year-round. Services include: Supplemental food boxes, clothing, personal items, household goods, blankets, sheets, school supplies, special holiday baskets, limited transient lodging and related emergency services. Free medical clinic and pharmacy for people within income guidelines, not on Medicaid and who do not have private insurance.

• Meals on Wheels

Elizabeth Johnson: (254) 965-3510

Serving the needs of the elderly in Erath County. The holidays bring about travel for route drivers so additional volunteers are needed to drive and deliver food. Monetary donations are always accepted.

Christmas meal preparation and delivery service to Meals on Wheels clients will be provided by Faith Lutheran Church on Christmas Eve. Anyone wishing to help, please contact Cindy Stafford at (254) 592-6630, or simply show up at 9 a.m. on Dec. 24 at Faith Lutheran Church.

• Optimist Club TOYS for KIDS

Harriet Frazier: (254) 485-2960

Parents: Apply at H.O.P.E. by Friday, Dec. 11 to sign your children (ages 12 and younger) up for this program.

Volunteers welcome: Packing and organizing donated toys on Dec. 14, 15, 16 at 5:30 p.m.

• Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center

Emily Singleton: (817) 573-0292

This holiday season we are accepting donations for stocking stuffers for every child who is served by the Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center. Ongoing needs include gift cards, personal care items (diapers, formula, wipes, etc.), individually wrapped snacks, and juice boxes. Deadline is Dec. 14.

• The Pantry & More

(254) 968-0115, 2345 Hwy 67

Providing food, clothing, toys, diapers, supplies, etc. for all people in need. Donations are accepted. Canned food donations especially needed all year round. Open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Upbring Head Start

Kristen Esslinger: (512) 335-0616 ext 2722

This holiday season Upbring Head Start would love to provide Christmas for the children and families that we serve. Upbring Head Start is a non-profit organization that provides free education and comprehensive support for 50+ low-income households. For the upcoming holiday season, we are accepting donations of children’s coats, clothing, toys, diapers, wipes, and blankets for children from infancy to 5 years old. We will also accept gifts cards and monetary donations. Donations will be accepted, Monday-Friday between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at our center located at 1010 S. Graham Ave., until Dec. 15.