Erath County sees 27 new COVID-19 cases

As of Thursday, Dec. 3, Erath County reported a total of 27 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 17 new cases, Dublin with one new case and nine new cases reported in the county, according to an Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,749 cases, with 326 active, 1,402 recovered and 21 deaths. Currently, 80 people are hospitalized. The report shows one additional death and five additional hospitalizations since last week.

Of the total cases, 114 fell into the 0-12 age group, 270 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 474 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 212 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 461 cases, and 210 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

At Tarleton State University

According to the weekly report from TSU, 36 new positive cases have been reported for the week of Nov. 22-28. To date, 570 direct and indirect university-related cases have been reported, with 535 recovered and 35 in isolation.

The university updates its report each Wednesday.

Across the state

The number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 and the seven-day average of new cases have nearly tripled since the beginning of October.

According to a White House Coronavirus Task Force report, Texas is seeing an “unsustainable increase in hospitalizations” from the virus and “statewide mitigation must increase.” The situation is particularly dire in West Texas, and experts worry the holidays could exacerbate an already dangerous situation, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 1,215,113 confirmed cases in 254 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 9,151 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reported.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Dec. 3, 22,000 people in Texas who tested positive for the virus have died.