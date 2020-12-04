Ceremonies honoring Tarleton fall class of 2020 planned for Dec. 11, 12

From Tarleton State University

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University will celebrate fall 2020 graduates with in-person commencement ceremonies Dec. 11-12 at Memorial Stadium on the Stephenville campus, provided current public health guidelines remain unchanged.

“Congratulations to graduates are always in order, but the Class of 2020 deserves deep respect for persevering during a pandemic. They are supremely prepared to lead,” said university President James Hurley. “They should celebrate their success with all the pomp and circumstance of a traditional Tarleton graduation.”

Hurley will preside over three ceremonies, beginning at 10 a.m. Friday. Dates and times:

Friday, Dec. 11

10 a.m.

• College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences

• College of Business

• College of Health Sciences and Human Services

3 p.m.

• College of Graduate Studies

Saturday, Dec. 12

10 a.m.

• College of Liberal and Fine Arts

• College of Education

• College of Science and Technology

The university will adhere to physical distancing protocols, with face coverings required. Graduates and their guests should bring their own face coverings. In accordance with CDC guidance, all graduates and guests should monitor their health and check their temperature before coming to the campus.

Graduates or guests with COVID-19 symptoms should watch the ceremony via live-stream. Those considered high risk also should watch online.

For more information, or to watch a live-stream video of commencement ceremonies, go to www.tarleton.edu/graduation. A link for the live-stream will be posted prior to the event.