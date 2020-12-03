K of C club hosting blood drive

E-T staff report

The Knights of Columbus - God Shepard Council 10816 is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington St., Stephenville.

Due to a critically low blood supply, Carter BloodCare will be on hand and eligible community members are asked to consider donating.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://ww3.greatpartners.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/111775.

For more information, contact John Seifert at J4seifert@hotmail.com, visit carterbloodcare.org, or call 800-366-2834.