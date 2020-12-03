Fire chief honored for 50 years of service

E-T Staff Report

Stephenville Fire Chief Jimmy Chew was honored for 50 years of service to the community at Tuesday's regular city council meeting.

Mayor Doug Svien read a proclamation honoring Chew for his service and declaring Dec. 1, 2020, as Fire Chief Jimmy Chew Day in Stephenville.

Chew started his service to the city on Dec. 1, 1970. He was promoted to assistant fire chief on Jan. 1, 1988, and to fire chief on Oct. 1, 2005.

In addition to the city proclamation, Svien presented the chief with an announcement from Gov. Greg Abbott's office appointing Chew a honorary admiral in the Texas Navy.

Following a standing ovation by those present, Chew shared some thoughts on his years of service.

Chew said his career with the fire department started "by complete accident," with his intentions being a career as a geologist. Chew said the fire department recruited him to fill in for another firefighter on a three-month absence and "I just never did leave."

"I've really enjoyed all of it and thank y'all a lot. I really appreciate it," Chew concluded.