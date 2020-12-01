Yellow Jacket Band set to perform at UIL Area competition

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jacket Band is scheduled to compete on Tuesday, Dec. 8, at the UIL Area marching contest at Princeton High School. The band is scheduled to perform at 4:15 p.m.

This contest determines which bands will advance to the state marching contest.

The UIL State Marching Contest is scheduled for Dec. 14 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

In addition, the SHS Jazz Ensemble will take part in a couple of holiday events in the community.

On Dec. 11, the Jazz Ensemble is scheduled to perform for Light Up Night at the Stephenville City Park.

On Dec. 12 and 13, the Jazz Ensemble is scheduled to play at Timber Ridge Church’s Rockin’ Christmas.