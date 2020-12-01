Toy drive set for Erath County children

E-T staff report

Cars & Coffee and the Stephenville Downtown Merchants are teaming up this holiday season to collect toys for children in need.

Donations of new, unwrapped toys may be left at any downtown merchant or dropped off at the courthouse on Saturday.

A toy drive drop-off is scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Erath County Courthouse, 100 W. Washington St., Stephenville.

All donations will be given to Choices Clinic of Stephenville.

For more information, call Daniel Brock at (254) 485-0577.