Erath County sees 40 new cases of COVID-10

E-T Staff Report

As of Monday, Nov. 30, Erath County reported a total of 40 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 22 new cases, Dublin with one new case and 17 new cases reported in the county, according to an Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,586 cases, with 246 active, 1,320 recovered and 20 deaths. Currently, 75 people are hospitalized. The report shows no additional deaths and four additional hospitalizations since last week.

Of the total cases, 99 fell into the 0-12 age group, 249 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 435 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 188 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 417 cases, and 190 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

Across the state

As of Monday, the seven-day average of new cases has nearly tripled since the beginning of October. Testing is also at record levels. Meanwhile, the number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the same timespan, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Nov. 30, the state has reported 1,168,111 confirmed cases in 254 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 8,900 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Nov. 30, 21,379 people who tested positive for the virus have died, the Tribune reports.