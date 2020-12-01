ECUW Light Up the Night sure to bring holiday cheer

E-T Staff Report

The Erath County United Way has scheduled its Light Up the Night Christmas Celebration for Dec. 4-20 at the Stephenville City Park.

The event starts at 6 p.m. each night on Fridays Dec. 4, 11 and 18; Saturdays Dec. 5, 12 and 19; and Sundays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20. Last admissions to the event will be at 9 p.m. and gates close at 10 p.m.

In addition, the event will be open on Monday Dec. 14 together with Holly Jolly Christmas.

Participants can make their way along the 3/4-mile walking trail complete with "iconic displays, breathtaking lights, photo ops, and so much more."

The tree-lined paths will be lit with thousands of twinkling lights and one-of-a-kind animated displays.

There will be three tents set up for souvenirs, hot chocolate, and clothing items along with lighted Christmas bling.

"Let the kids stop and make their own S’mores, sponsored by BMY, all while you enjoy the sights and sounds of Christmas with hot chocolate, sponsored by Preferred Properties," reads a social media post from the ECUW.

In addition to the cheerful holiday lights and treats, the event will feature local live entertainment with dance groups, church choirs and school groups nightly in the Birdsong Amphitheatre.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. Children younger than 2 are admitted free with an adult ticket.

There is special 20% off pricing available for groups of 20 or more.

Proceeds from Light up the Night will directly benefit the Erath County United Way and its local non-profit partner agencies.

For more information, visit the Erath County United Way Facebook page or http://www.erathcountyuw.org/

Erath County United Way 2020 partner agencies

• Backpack Buddies of Erath County

• CASA for the Cross Timbers Area

• Cross Timbers Family Services

• Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 234

• Dublin Goodfellows

• Dublin Senior Citizens Center

• Erath County 4-H

• Erath County Child Welfare Board

• Erath County Meals on Wheels

• H.O.P.E., Inc.

• Paluxy River Children's Advocacy Center

• STAR Council on Substance Abuse

• Stephenville School Supply Project

• T.S.U. Upward Bound

• The LOVE Basket

• T.R.E.A.T. Riding

• Treehouse Afterschool Program