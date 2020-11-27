Great American Lone Star Ranch plans first-ever Christmas Festival

E-T Staff Report

Stephenville's Great American Lone Star Ranch is planning its first-ever Christmas Festival for Friday through Sunday each week now through December — weather permitting.

The 50-acre ranch about 1 1/2 miles from Stephenville will be open for the Christmas Festival from 3-8 p.m. on Fridays, and noon to 8 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

The festival will feature a petting zoo with deer, llamas, alpacas, wallabies, goats, sheep, mini cows and donkeys and many more animals. The ranch also has Welsh ponies that will be available for pony rides.

In addition, there will be Christmas music and dancing; photos with Santa from 5-8 p.m.; a bonfire and s'mores from 5-8 p.m.; GASCAR Crazy Animal Races; Farmyard Follies, an animal behavior show; pedal tractors; a potato launcher; a dino dig; stick horse arena; corn hole games; a giant sand box; and more.

There will also be a 14-station Cowboy Boot Camp that includes gold panning, a cowboy campout, horse saddling, milking a cow, dressing like a cowboy, roping a steer, an old-fashioned Go Fish game, making an ornament, corn box, horseshoe toss, music station, eggs to market and building a scarecrow.

As you sit around the bonfire making s'mores, enjoy complimentary apple cider while singing Christmas carols.

Dianne's Ranch Diner will be open to provide hungry festival goers plate lunches, items off the menu, hot soups and more. They will also be offering hot dogs and a hot chocolate bar.

Tickets to the festival are $20 per person with children ages 3 and younger admitted free. The price includes all of the activities except food and photos. There will be many photo opportunities, and professional-style photos with Santa will be available.

The ranch is located at 5396 S. US. Highway 281.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit greatamericanlonestarranch.com or call (254) 431-1108.