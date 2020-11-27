Erath County reports 27 new cases of COVID-19

E-T Staff Report

As of Wednesday, Nov. 25, Erath County reported a total of 27 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 16 new cases, Dublin with four new cases and seven new cases reported in the county, according to an Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,528 cases, with 279 active, 1,229 recovered and 20 deaths. Currently, 71 people are hospitalized. The report shows two additional deaths and 12 additional hospitalizations since last week.

Of the total cases, 94 fell into the 0-12 age group, 243 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 428 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 181 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 400 cases, and 174 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

At Tarleton State University

At TSU, 61 new positive cases were reported for the week of Nov. 15-21, the most recent total available from the university's websit. To date, 534 direct and indirect university-related cases have been reported, with 476 recovered and 58 in isolation.

Across the State

As of, Nov. 26, the seven-day average of new cases continues to surpass 10,000, having tripled since the beginning of October. Testing is also at record levels. Meanwhile, the number of Texans hospitalized with COVID-19 has more than doubled in the same timespan. The situation is particularly dire in El Paso, and experts worry the holidays could exacerbate an already dangerous situation, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Nov. 26, the state has reported 1,143,616 confirmed cases in 254 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 8,706 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Nov. 26, 21,156 people who tested positive for the virus have died.