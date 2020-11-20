Erath reports 30 new cases of COVID-19; state deaths top 20,000

E-T Staff Report

As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, Erath County reported a total of 30 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 17 new cases, Dublin with one new case and 12 new cases reported in the county, according to an Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,423 cases, with 263 active, 1,142 recovered and 18 deaths. Currently, 59 people are hospitalized. The report shows no additional deaths and four additional hospitalizations since last week.

Of the total cases, 85 fell into the 0-12 age group, 231 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 408 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 166 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 366 cases, and 159 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

The Erath County Emergency Management office reports 267 people were tested a mobile testing site held Thursday.

At Tarleton State University

Tarleton State University is reporting 61 new active cases on its campus as of Nov. 14.

To date, 473 direct and indirect university-related cases have been reported. Of those, 425 are listed as recovered and 48 are in quarantine.

Across the state

As of Thursday, Texas has now reported more than 20,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began. Meanwhile, the state reported more than 12,000 new cases on Thursday, as the average daily tests have increased 35% since the beginning of October. COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, having more than doubled over the same time period, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Nov. 19, the state has reported 1,060,883 confirmed cases in 254 counties since the pandemic began. The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Nov. 19, 20,113 people who tested positive for the virus have died, the Tribune reports