Tarleton campus closing for Thanksgiving holiday

From Tarleton State University

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University will close for the Thanksgiving holiday Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, and reopen Monday, Nov. 30. Several departments and facilities will have modified hours.

The Dick Smith Library on the Stephenville campus will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, and the Rickett Library on the Fort Worth campus will be open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Both facilities will close Thursday through Sunday and reopen Monday.

Tarleton’s Recreational Sports Center will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, and reopen from 4 to 11 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. Normal operating hours, 6 a.m.-11 p.m., resume Monday, Nov. 30.

The Barry B. Thompson Student Center will be closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday and reopen at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Tarleton Dining Hall closes at 2 p.m. Wednesday and reopens at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 30, for midday meal service. All retail locations will be closed Wednesday through Sunday and resume normal operating hours Monday.

Tarleton’s police and parking administrative offices will be closed for the weekend, but university police will continue regular patrol shifts. In the event of a campus emergency, call 911.