Tarleton asks students, employees to test for COVID before Thanksgiving

From Tarleton State University

STEPHENVILLE — In concert with efforts by The Texas A&M University System, Tarleton State University is asking students and employees to test for COVID-19 before beginning the Thanksgiving holiday next week.

A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp said he wants to make sure communities feel safe and can avoid any unnecessary exposure to the coronavirus, which has spiked nationwide.

“The greatest gift we can give our families during this holiday season is a negative COVID test,” he said. “Let’s do all we can to stop this pandemic and get back to life as we knew it. Thanks to everyone who chooses to take a test before heading home.”

Tarleton students and employees can call the Office of Compliance and Strategic Initiatives at 254-968-9415 or their primary healthcare provider for testing information.

“As a parent and grandparent, I can imagine the peace of mind that a negative COVID-19 test can bring to the Thanksgiving table,” Sharp said.