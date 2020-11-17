Free COVID-19 testing offered on Wednesday

E-T Staff Report

Local health authorities are offering free COVID-19 community testing from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 950 Glen Rose Highway.

There is no cost for the test. Individuals just drive up and register, and anyone can be tested. You do not have to be displaying systems of the virus at the time.

This is a swab test and not the rapid test. Results will be available in 48-72 hours, according to a news release from the Erath County Emergency management office.

For questions or more information, call (254) 965-1326.