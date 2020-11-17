Erath reports 47 new COVID cases; state numbers top 1M

E-T Staff Reports

As of Monday, Nov. 16, Erath County reported a total of 47 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 27 new cases, Dublin with two new cases and 18 new cases reported in the county, according to an Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,340 cases, with 231 active, 1,091 recovered and 18 deaths. Currently, 55 people are hospitalized. The report shows no additional deaths and two additional hospitalizations since last week.

Of the total cases, 82 fell into the 0-12 age group, 212 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 382 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 160 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 349 cases, and 147 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

Across the state

Texas is among the first states to report more than 1 million cases of coronavirus. Since the beginning of October, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new cases have more than doubled, and funeral homes and hospitals in parts of the state are bracing for a new wave, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Monday, the state has reported 1,027,889 confirmed cases in 253 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 7,468 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reports.

On Monday, the state reported 11,838 available staffed hospital beds, including 933 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 11.8% of total hospital beds. The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Monday, 19,579 people who tested positive for the virus in Texas have died, according to the Tribune.