SHS jazz ensemble has good showing for auditions
E-T Staff Report
Recently, nine Yellow Jacket Jazz Ensemble members that were selected to the Region 7 Jazz Band recorded auditions virtually for all-state consideration. While none advanced to state, the group had a good showing against approximately 500 auditionees around the state.
Those taking part in the auditions were:
• Landon Dyches - third, drumset, alternate to state
• Kate Leach - seventh, piano
• Miguel Chavez - 13th, alto saxophone
• Wesley Guinn - 34th, tenor saxophone
• Carter Cole - eighth, trumpet
• Justin Beamsley - 27th, trumpet
• Gustavo Canales - 40th, trumpet
• Jared Parsons - 22nd, trombone
• Paul Nguyen - 38th, trombone