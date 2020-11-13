SHS jazz ensemble has good showing for auditions

E-T Staff Report

Recently, nine Yellow Jacket Jazz Ensemble members that were selected to the Region 7 Jazz Band recorded auditions virtually for all-state consideration. While none advanced to state, the group had a good showing against approximately 500 auditionees around the state.

Those taking part in the auditions were:

• Landon Dyches - third, drumset, alternate to state

• Kate Leach - seventh, piano

• Miguel Chavez - 13th, alto saxophone

• Wesley Guinn - 34th, tenor saxophone

• Carter Cole - eighth, trumpet

• Justin Beamsley - 27th, trumpet

• Gustavo Canales - 40th, trumpet

• Jared Parsons - 22nd, trombone

• Paul Nguyen - 38th, trombone