Masonic Lodge hosting annual turkey fundraiser

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Masonic Lodge will be hosting its 18th annual Fried Turkey Fundraiser on Nov. 25. Turkeys may be picked up between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Cost for a 10- to 12-pound Cajun fried turkey is $50 with in-town delivery available for an additional charge. Delivery is free for orders of five or more turkeys.

For an additional $20 donation, the lodge will provide a cooked turkey to a local family in need.

The lodge will be accepting cash, check or credit card payments. Pickups outside of the set times are available if arranged in advance.

In addition, the Order of the Eastern Star will be hosting a holiday dessert bake sale during the pickup times.

For more information or to place an order, call (254) 965-4175 or email stephenvillelodge267@outlook.com