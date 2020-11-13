Erath reports 28 new COVID-19 cases; state total nearing 1M

E-T Staff Report

As of Thursday, Nov. 12, Erath County reported a total of 28 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 21 new cases, Dublin with two new cases and five new cases reported in the county, according to an Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,277 cases, with 206 active, 1,053 recovered and 18 deaths. Currently, 53 people are hospitalized. The report shows no additional deaths and two additional hospitalizations since earlier this week.

Of the total cases, 81 fell into the 0-12 age group, 206 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 360 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 151 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 332 cases, and 139 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

Tarleton State University

As of Wednesday, TSU reports 31 new positive cases on campus. There are 24 individuals in quarantine.

The university updates its report each Wednesday.

Across the state

Since the beginning of October, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new cases have more than doubled. Funeral homes and hospitals in parts of Texas are bracing for a new wave as the state approaches 1 million confirmed cases, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 993,841 cases in 253 counties since the pandemic began and there were at least 6,925 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections, the Tribune reported.

Also as of Thursday, the state reported 11,403 available staffed hospital beds, including 938 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 10.3% of total hospital beds, according to the Tribune.