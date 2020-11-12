Tarleton Virtual Star Party rescheduled for Nov. 20

From Tarleton State University

STEPHENVILLE — The virtual star party, hosted by Tarleton State University’s College of Science and Technology has been rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 in response to anticipated weather issues.

The free live-stream will originate from the observatory at Hunewell Ranch seven miles east of Stephenville. Virtual attendees will view live images and hear in real time from Tarleton astronomer Dr. Shaukat Goderya.

Historically, an in-person public event has been held at the observatory in late fall and early spring. To follow pandemic restrictions for social gatherings, Dr. Goderya’s live-stream will enable audiences to see and hear about celestial objects in the evening sky. Objects faintly or not seen by the naked eye are magnified greatly, providing those online a rare view of planets, their moons and distant galaxies.

Tarleton students also are invited to view the live-stream in the planetarium on the Stephenville campus. Seating is limited to 43, and facemasks and social-distancing rules will be followed.

To log on to the virtual star party visit https://tarletonstate.us/starparty.

For more information about the event or the planetarium, visit https://www.tarleton.edu/planetarium/index.html. For questions about the observatory, see https://www.tarleton.edu/observatory/.