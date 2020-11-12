Council votes to reinstate disconnects

E-T Staff Report

The city of Stephenville announced this week that on Nov. 3, the Stephenville City Council voted to amend Section 7 of the order declaring a local state of disaster due to a public health emergency.

As a result of the council’s action, the city will resume utility disconnects for non-payment, according to a letter issued by the city.

The original disaster declaration was dated April 22, 2020.

In addition, the council approved a Delinquent Utility Account Assistance Policy. This policy allows for installment payment plans for the delinquent accounts. The policy also creates one-time delinquent utility assistance grants up to $300.

Utility customers who have accounts that have a delinquent balance should contact the Utility Billing Department at (254) 918-1230 for information about these programs.

Information on both of these programs including the grant application can be obtained at City Hall at 298 W. Washington St. or online at www.stephenvilletx.gov.

The deadline for submitting the grant application is Dec. 31, 2020.