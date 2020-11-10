Tarleton Observatory gears up for virtual star party

From Tarleton State University

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s College of Science and Technology will host a virtual star party at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13.

The free live-stream will originate from the observatory at Hunewell Ranch seven miles east of Stephenville. A map with directions to the facility can be found at www.tarleton.edu/observatory.

Virtual attendees will view live images and hear in real time from Tarleton astronomer Dr. Shaukat Goderya.

Historically, an in-person public event has been held at the observatory in late fall and early spring. To follow pandemic restrictions for social gatherings, Dr. Goderya’s live-stream will enable audiences to see and hear about celestial objects in the evening sky.

Objects faintly or not seen by the naked eye are magnified greatly, providing those online a rare view of planets, their moons and distant galaxies.

Tarleton students also are invited to view the live-stream in the planetarium on the Stephenville campus. Seating is limited to 43, and facemasks and social-distancing rules will be followed.

To log on to the virtual star party visit https://tarletonstate.us/starparty.

In case of rain, the event will shift to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20.

For more information about the event or the planetarium, visit www.tarleton.edu/planetarium/index.html. For questions about the observatory, see www.tarleton.edu/observatory/.