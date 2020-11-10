Golf tournament raises funds, collects toys for kids

E-T staff report

The eighth annual Toys "Fore" Kids tournament and fundraiser is scheduled for Saturday at the Legends Country Club in Stephenville.

The four-person scramble, presented by Members Trust of the Southwest Federal Credit Union, is set to start at 9 a.m.

Entry fee for the tournament is a $25 unwrapped toy per person or a $100 donation per team. Cart rental is not included in the donation.

All proceeds will go to Toys for Kids of Erath County.

Signups for the tournament close on Friday, Nov. 13.

For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call the pro shop at (254) 968-2200 or visit www.toysforekids.com