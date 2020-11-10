Erath County sees 42 new cases of COVID-19

E-T staff report

As of Monday, Nov. 9, Erath County reported a total of 42 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 27 new cases, Dublin with four new cases and 11 new cases reported in the county, according to an Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,218 cases, with 189 active, 1,029 recovered and 18 deaths. Currently, 51 people are hospitalized. The report shows no additional deaths and four additional hospitalizations since late last week.

Of the total cases, 79 fell into the 0-12 age group, 199 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 337 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 144 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 315 cases, and 134 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

Across the state

Since the beginning of October, the seven-day average of new cases has more than doubled and COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 90%, according to reports by the Texas Tribune.

As of Monday, the state has reported 963,019 cases in 253 counties since the pandemic began, the Tribune reported.

On Monday, there were at least 6,103 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test, and the Texas Department of State Health Services says some hospitals may be missing from the daily counts, according to the Tribune.