Yellow Jacket Band earns top scores

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville High School Yellow Jacket Band competed in the Rattler Invitational Marching Festival 2020 on Saturday, Oct. 31, hosted by Tolar High School.

The band earned 1st division ratings from all three judges at the competition.

Next up will be UIL regional competition scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, in Mineral Wells.

The competition begins at 10:15 a.m. with Division 1A bands and runs throughout the day, with several breaks scheduled between groups of performances.

The Yellow Jacket Band is scheduled to take the field at 6:15 p.m.