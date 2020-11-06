Erath sees increase of 15 COVID-19 cases; 1 additional death

E-T Staff Report

As of Thursday, Nov. 5, Erath County reported a total of 15 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday, Nov. 2, with Stephenville having 14 new cases, Dublin with one new case and no new cases reported in the county, according to an Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,160 cases, with 173 active, 969 recovered and 18 deaths. Currently, 47 people are hospitalized. The report shows an increase of one additional death and three additional hospitalizations since Monday.

Of the total cases, 76 fell into the 0-12 age group, 185 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 319 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 140 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 300 cases, and 132 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

Tarleton State University

According to Tarleton State University's weekly report, there are 35 new cases on campus as of Nov. 4. TSU reported 35 new positive cases for the week of Oct. 25-31. To date, 381 direct and indirect university-related cases have been reported, with 360 recovered and 21 in isolation.

Across the state

As of Nov. 5, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new cases have both risen more than 85% since the beginning of October and the state has reported 934,994 cases in 253 counties since the pandemic began, according to reports from the Texas Tribune.

There were at least 5,954 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections as of Thursday, the Tribune reported.

On Thursday, the state reported 12,117 available staffed hospital beds, including 977 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 9.1% of total hospital beds.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Nov. 5, 18,453 people who tested positive for the virus have died, according to Tribune reports.