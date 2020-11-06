American Legion Post 240 to present Veterans Day program

E-T Staff Report

Stephenville's Turnbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240 has planned its annual Veterans Day program for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Erath County Courthouse.

The event will follow CDC pandemic safety guidelines. Attendees are requested to wear masks and social distance. Masks, hand sanitizer and hand wipes will be available, according to a social media post on the organization's Facebook page.

Keynote speaker will be Stephenville Mayor Doug Svien, who was elected in 2018 following seven years of service on the Stephenville City Council. In addition, he is the chief executive officer of The Rock House Co., where he has worked for 29 years.

Svien earned his bachelor's degree from Abilene Christian College in biblical studies and a master's degree from the College of Communication Disorders.

He and his wife, Sherilyn, have been Stephenville residents since 1987. They have two daughters and three grandchildren. The Sviens attend Graham Street Church of Christ.

Erath County United Way and Interbank will serve coffee and doughnuts to attendees.

The Tarleton Corps of Cadets will present the colors and rifle salute. Post 240 bugler, Jimmy Finney, will play "Taps." The invocation will be presented by Post 240 Chaplain Matt Hallgarth.

Current Post 240 Commander Greg Thompson, will be the Master of Ceremonies.

Thompson and Post 240 Auxiliary President Martha Fredrickson will perform the laying of the wreath.

At the conclusion of the ceremoy, the winner of Post 240’s annual raffle will be announced. The winning ticketholder will be the owner of an AR15 rifle.

Attendees will have an opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the event at $10 per ticket, or 11 tickets for $100.

First known as Armistice Day, President Woodrow Wilson set aside the day of Nov. 11 (the first anniversary of the signing of the armistice ending World War I) to recognize and thank American soldiers for their service.

Congress amended this act on June 1, 1954, replacing "Armistice" with "Veterans," and it has been known as Veterans Day since.

Turnbow-Higgs American Legion Post 240, chartered in 1920, has sponsored a Veterans Day ceremony every year since 1921.