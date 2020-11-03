Erath reports 20 new cases of COVID-19, 2 additional deaths

E-T staff report

As of Monday, Nov. 2, Erath County reported a total of 20 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, Oct. 30, with Stephenville having 10 new cases, Dublin with two new cases and eight new cases in Erath County, according to a recent Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,109 cases, with 145 active, 947 recovered and 17 deaths. Currently, 44 people are hospitalized.

Of those cases, 70 fell into the 0-12 age group, 170 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 306 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 135 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 292 cases, and 128 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

Tarleton State University

According TSU's weekly report, there were 23 new cases of OVCID-19 on campus as of Oct. 24.

To date, 347 direct and indirect university-related cases have been reported, with 326 recovered and 21 in isolation, TSU reported. The university updates its report each Wednesday.

Across the state

According to reports from the Texas Tribune, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new cases across the state have both risen more than 80% since the beginning of October.

As of Monday, the state has reported 909,257 cases in 253 counties since the pandemic began, the Tribune reported.

On Monday, there were at least 5,770 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test, and the Texas Department of State Health Services says some hospitals may be missing from the daily counts.

On Monday, the state reported 14,204 available staffed hospital beds, including 959 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 9% of total hospital beds, the Tribune reports.