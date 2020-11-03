Erath unofficial vote totals show Coates remaining sheriff; Stewart and Hill win SISD seats; Prop A gets approval from voters

E-T staff report

Unofficial final vote totals from the Erath County elections office show incumbent Sheriff Matt Coates with a strong win over challenger Paul Tyus, 13,333 votes to 2,558.

Proposition A, which would allow the city of Stephenville to collect an additional 2% tax on hotel rooms, not to exceed 9% on hotel stays, won approval from voters with 4,614 voters in favor and 1,291 ballots cast against the measure.

Funds collected from the 2% tax would be used for the construction or improvement of city-owned sports facilities, including ballfields, courts and recreation facilities.

In the Stephenville Independent School District board races, Phyllis Stewart defeated David Tezaguic 4,775 votes to 3,438 for Place 6, while Donny Hill held on in a close race to defeat Matt Miller 4,608 to 3,807 votes, respectively.

On the national stage, incumbent President Donald Trump garnered 13,669 Erath County votes while Democrat Joseph Biden had 2,914 votes.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, took 13,547 votes while his closest challenger Democrat Mary "MJ" Hegar got 2,706 votes from Erath County voters.

In the U.S. Representative for District 11 race, Republican August Pfluger garnered 7,448 votes while Democrat Jon Mark Hogg had 1,349.

For U.S. Representative, District 25, Republican Roger Williams had 5,590 votes to Democrat Julie Oliver's 1,289.

A total of 13,684, or 56.86% of Erath County's 24,064 registered voters, cast their ballots early, this includes 12,234 in person and 1,450 absentee ballots. On election day, 3,227 voters cast ballots, bringing Erath County's election turnout to 70.28%.

Other results from early voting totals include:

• Railroad Commissioner: James Wright, R, 13,508; Chrysta Castaneda, D, 2,556

• Chief Justice of the Texas Supreme Court: Nathan Hecht, R, 13,391; Amy Clark Meachum, D, 2,748

• State Board of Education, Dist. 14: Sue Melton-Malone, R, 13,616; Greg Alvord, D, 2,661

• Dublin City Council, Place 4: Eric Bullard, 462; Ben Pate, 442

• Dublin Liquor Election: 759 votes for; 271 votes against

• DeLeon Trustees (2 positions): Josh Mahan, 20; Vivian Menzel, 7; Chance Elkins, 4; Glenn Bruton, 5; Carrie Morris, 13

• Lingleville Trustees (Position 1): Sonya Koke, 332; Tammy Kellar, 153

• Hico Trustees (2 positions): Britt Holt, 268; Keith Broumley, 215; Trenton Hunt, 163

• Bluff Dale Board of Trustees (4 positions): Georgia Scott, 526; Carlos Silva, 363; Camille Eckersley, 428; Kolby Stewart, 390; James Randall Barton, 388.