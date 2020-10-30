Tarleton, Lake Worth ink deal to benefit LWISD college-bound seniors

From Tarleton State University

Tarleton State University and the Lake Worth Independent School District have agreed to a partnership designed to lend a hand to LWISD seniors who want a college education.

The Lake Worth ISD and Tarleton leaders recently finalized an arrangement offering guaranteed admission and annual scholarships for the top 25 percent of the district’s high school graduates beginning with the 2020-21 academic year.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“Our reputation for student focus and big-effect undergraduate research is growing,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “With that comes our ability to attract high school seniors who want more than classroom knowledge. They want know-how. This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide a high-quality experience to students in our own backyard.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

“The partnership between Tarleton State University and the Lake Worth ISD sets forth a foundation for our students to pursue a college degree in a safe and supportive environment,” said LWISD Superintendent Dr. Rose Mary Neshyba. “This opportunity will ensure our students can transition into a world with a strong educational base in building their futures. We are very pleased to be a part of this alliance.”

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.