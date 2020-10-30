Stephenville joins Main Street revitalization program

From the Texas Historic Commission

AUSTIN — The Texas Historical Commission (THC) has designated Stephenville as an incoming 2021 official Texas Main Street community.

The announcement was made Oct. 28 at the THC’s virtual quarterly commission meeting, according to a news release from THC.

Effective Jan. 1, 2021, Stephenville joins 87 other designated Main Street communities throughout Texas committed to a preservation-based economic development program focused on their historic downtowns.

“We are happy to welcome Stephenville into this remarkable economic development program,” said Mark Wolfe, executive director of the THC. “We look forward to collaborating with them and helping Stephenville attain even greater success preserving and developing their historic downtown as a travel attraction.”

Every year, the THC may select up to five communities for official Main Street designation. Local Main Street programs receive a wide range of services and technical expertise from the THC, including design and historic preservation, planning, economic development, organizational management, and training. The Texas program is affiliated with the National Main Street Center/Main Street America, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

The unique, preservation-based Main Street Four Point Approach helps stimulate private sector downtown reinvestment in historic downtowns, and helps retain, expand, and recruit small businesses, while also creating new jobs in Texas, according to the release.

Since the first communities joined the program in 1981, more than $4.6 billion in overall reinvestment has been generated by the public and private sectors. Additionally, almost 43,000 jobs and 11,000 small businesses have been created in the state’s Main Street designated downtowns.

For more information on the Texas Main Street Program, contact State Coordinator Debra Drescher at 512-463-5758 or debra.drescher@thc.texas.gov, or visit the THC’s website at www.thc.texas.gov/mainstreet.