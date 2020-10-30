Erath County reports 8 more COVID-19 cases, more deaths

E-T staff report

As of Thursday, Oct. 29, Erath County reported a total of eight new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 5 new cases, Dublin with one new case and two new cases in Erath County, according to a recent Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,071 cases, with 144 active, 912 recovered and 15 deaths. Currently, 40 people are hospitalized.

Of those cases, 67 fell into the 0-12 age group, 165 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 297 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 131 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 281 cases, and 122 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

According to information from the Texas Tribune, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the seven-day average of new cases have both risen more than 75% since the beginning of the month across the state.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 886,820 cases in 253 counties since the pandemic began, the Tribune states.

On Thursday, there were at least 5,587 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed COVID-19 infections. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test, and the Texas Department of State Health Services says some hospitals may be missing from the daily counts, the Tribune reported.

The first death linked to the coronavirus in Texas occurred March 16 in Matagorda County. As of Thursday, 17,819 people who tested positive for the virus have died.