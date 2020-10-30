Donations sought for Shop with a Cop event

E-T staff report

Erath County law enforcement agencies are partnering to raise donations to support children of the community in need during the holiday season.

The Erath County Sheriff's Office, Stephenville Police Department, Dublin Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety are seeking donations for Shop with a Cop.

At-risk youth will enjoy breakfast with a law enforcement officer and then be escorted to Walmart with lights and sirens on patrol vehicles to pick out clothes, shoes and a special toy.

Donations are being accepted at First Financial Bank or any of the participating law agencies listed above.

The big day for the kids is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 21.

Members of the public may also sponsor a child for $150.