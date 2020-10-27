Stephenville PD hosting blood drive

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville Police Department is once again hosting Carter BloodCare on Oct. 30.

Everyone is encouraged to come out to the Cowboy Plaza at 200 W. Washington between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to donate blood. COVID-19 antibody testing is now available to all donors.

Carter BloodCare will try to accommodate walk ups, but due to demand and COVID protocols, the best chance is to make an appointment, according to a news release.

For more information and to sign up for an appointment, visit the Stephenville Police Department Facebook page at facebook.com/StephenvillePoliceDepartment