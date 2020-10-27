Stephenville motorcycle group presents 'survival' kits to area law enforcement

E-T staff report

A Stephenville Christian Motorcycle Association group recently presented "survival" kits to area law enforcement officials, including Stephenville police and Erath County Sheriff's office personnel.

The kits included a variety of items and an important message for each person receiving them. The items and messages include:

• Life Savers: To remind you of the many times you have been one.

• Smarties: To give you wisdom for those split-second decisions.

• Hershey Kisses: To show our love for all of you.

• Gum: To help everyone stick together.

• Tootsie Roll: You must roll with the punches.

• Peppermint Patty: Helping you keep your cool.

• Peanut butter: Just more to help you stick together

• Laffy Taffy: To remind you that laughter is a great stress relief.

• Rice Krispies Treats: Because you deserve a treat.

• Mathew 5:9: Blessed are the peacemakers for they shall be called the children of God.