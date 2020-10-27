Erath County sees increase of 31 COVID-19 cases; free mobile testing site on Oct. 29

E-T staff report

As of Monday, Oct. 26, Erath County reported a total of 31 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having 22 new cases, Dublin with one new case and eight new cases in Erath County, according to a recent Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 1,029 cases, with 148 active, 876 recovered and five deaths. Currently, 39 people are hospitalized.

Of those cases, 65 fell into the 0-12 age group, 159 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 285 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 122 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 271 cases, and 119 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

Free testing site

Through a collaborative initiative between various state agencies, free COVID-19 community testing will be available on Thursday, Oct. 29.

The Erath County mobile testing site will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Cornerstone Assembly of God Church, 950 Glen Rose Hwy. in Stephenville.

According to a news release, there is no cost for the test, and citizens just need to drive up and register. Anyone age 5 and above can be tested.

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested. This is the swab test and not the rapid test. Results will be available in 48-72 hours.

If you have questions, please do not call the church; instead, call 254-965-1326 for more information.

Surge in other parts of the state

According to recent wire reports in state COVID-19 updates, Texas officials announced Sunday that a part of the El Paso Convention and Performing Arts Center is being turned into a makeshift hospital to help with the ongoing surge of coronavirus cases in that region. The state has provided more than 900 medical personnel to El Paso, and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego on Sunday night issued a stay home order with a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. as people are urged to quarantine for two weeks.

On Monday, El Paso County reported a new record high with 1,443 cases recorded. That breaks the daily record of 1,216 cases that was set Saturday, which made up more than 20% of the 3,793 new cases reported statewide.

As of Monday, the total cases since the pandemic first hit Texas had risen to 867,075, with 5,278 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 17,514 deaths across the state.