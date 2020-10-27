Chamber, city sponsor Safe Trick 'R Treat event

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce and city of Stephenville are hosting a community Safe Trick 'R Treat event on the Downtown Square and Plaza.

The family-friendly event is scheduled for 4-7 p.m. Thursday.

Treat stations sponsored by Chamber member businesses and organizations will be set up along the sidewalks around the Downtown Square. There will also be a Fun Zone in the Plaza parking lot featuring games and activities for children.

In addition to lots of candy and fun, there will be a costume contest beginning at 6 p.m.

Chamber and city officials said their first priority is to keep all the children safe. In order to do that most effectively, the entire area around the downtown square will be blocked off to all vehicle traffic at 4 p.m. and will reopen at 7 p.m. The Stephenville Police Department will have officers stationed around the downtown area to let vehicles out of the blocked area as needed.

In addition to traffic safety, health safety protocols will also be in place.

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up around the downtown area.

This year, organizers will be assigning specific booth spots for each business participating, with more distance between each table to help spread the line out.

An extra hour has been added to the event to accommodate safety protocols.

To reduce contact, organizers are asking treat givers to drop the treat in each child’s bag or bucket instead of allowing the children to put their hand in the candy bucket.

In addition, the Chamber will have masks and gloves available.