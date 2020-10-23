Tarleton tweaks calendar for Spring 2021 semester

From Tarleton State University

Tarleton State University has adjusted its spring 2021 academic calendar to limit COVID-19 exposure and safeguard the health of students, employees and communities where the school has locations.

The spring semester will start Tuesday, Jan. 19, following Martin Luther King Jr. Day, giving students two full weeks to quarantine after holiday activities.

Spring break — March 8-12 — moves from five days to three (Wednesday through Friday) plus the weekend, and classes are dismissed for a four-day break, April 2-5.

“It is essential that we continue to do everything we can to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 so students and employees can enjoy the on-campus experience we all desire,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “These changes will help minimize virus exposure and keep our gates open.”