Missing Stephenville teen Cagle found

E-T Staff report

The Stephenville Police Department announced Thursday that a local teen who had been reported missing several times, most recently on Sept. 23, has been found.

"Kaylee Cagle has been located unharmed," a social media post from the department states.

Investigators with the Attorney General’s office responded to a tip and located Cagle at an apartment complex in Arlington.

"We would like to thank the Attorney General’s office and the non-profit Find Our Missing for their prompt response and for all those that have provided information in this case," the post states.

According to previous E-T reports, Cagle, 13, was also reported missing on Aug. 15 by her father and was located unharmed nine days later at a residence in Hurst.

In addition, she was reported missing on July 6, 2019. She was safely located in San Antonio a short time later inside the apartment of then 18-year-old Hakeem Ismaaeel Abdulrahim, a man she had reportedly met online, according to previous E-T reports.

Abdulrahim, now 20, was also interviewed following Kaylee’s disappearance last month and was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant. He was held at the Adult Detention Center in Bexar County.

On Aug. 27, Abdulrahim was transferred to Erath County Jail, and on Aug. 28, he was charged with online solicitation of a minor under 14.

“Any time a young girl is a runaway, we are concerned for her welfare when she’s not under the supervision of her parents,” Lt. James Gresham with the Stephenville Police Department said at the time of Cagle's most recent disappearance.

At this time, the exact circumstances of Cagle's recovery remain under investigation, police said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Stephenville Police Department at 254-918-1273.