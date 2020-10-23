Erath County sees increase of 13 COVID-19 cases

E-T staff report

As of Thursday, Erath County reported a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having nine new cases and four new cases in Erath County, according to a recent Erath County Emergency Management update. No new cases were reported in Dublin.

Erath County has had a total of 987 cases, with 141 active, 841 recovered and five deaths. Currently, 38 people are hospitalized.

Of those cases, 60 fell into the 0-12 age group, 155 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 272 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 118 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 258 cases, and 116 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

According to reports from the Texas Tribune, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the 7-day average of cases have each risen more than 40% statewide this month after plateauing in September, including in El Paso and the Amarillo and Lubbock areas.

As of Thursday, the state has reported 845,100 cases in 253 counties since the pandemic began, the Tribune reported.

On Thursday, there were at least 4,931 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. This data does not account for people who are hospitalized but have not gotten a positive test, and the Texas Department of State Health Services says some hospitals may be missing from the daily counts, the Tribune reported.