SHS music students audition for region jazz, All-State Choir

E-T Staff Report

Stephenville High School music students recently participated in region jazz and All-State Choir auditions.

The Yellow Jacket jazz ensemble participated in the region jazz auditions. This was an unusual setting in that the auditions were held virtually for the first time.

Out of 17 slots available, the Stephenville jazz students took nine. In addition, all nine were selected to advance to the area round.

Students participating were:

• Miguel Chavez: second chair alto saxophone

• Wesley Guinn: first chair tenor saxophone

• Carter Cole: first chair trumpet

• Justin Beamsley: second chair trumpet

• Gustavo Canales: third chair trumpet

• Jared Parsons: first chair trombone

• Paul Nguyen: third chair trombone

• Kate Leach: first chair piano

• Landon Dyches: first chair drumset

In addition, SHS choir students auditioned for Texas All-State Choir.

This was the first-ever virtual audition in the history of the Texas All-State process. Each student prepared three songs in advance and then were given five days to record audio of themselves singing portions of each song.

Soprano Section

• Emily Hoskins: fourth chair - Region Choir, advances to pre-area

• Mila Saldivar: seventh chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Bailey Millar: ninth chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Morgan Jones: 10th chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Suellyn Hunter: 11th chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Karsen Salyards: 13th chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Madison Montemayor: 14th chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Morgan Millar 1st alternate to the Region Choir and pre-area

• Adyson Jergins: 20th chair

• Kaitland Chavarria: 22nd chair

• Hannah Gresham: 28th chair

Alto Section

• Cameron Mayo: fourth chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Olivia Leinhauser: sixth chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Isabella Pena: 10th chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Sadey Fronterhouse: 11th chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Piper Slawson: 14th chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Arizona Barnes: first alternate to the Region Choir and pre-area

• Hannah Whaley: 17th chair

Tenor Section

• Michelle Rodriguez: third chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Nathan McMullin: fourth chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area

• Nathaniel Morrow: sixth chair - Region Choir, advance to pre-area