Tarleton joins with Jacksboro ISD to offer automatic admission

From Tarleton State University

Starting with the Class of 2021, Jacksboro Independent School District seniors in the top 25% of their graduating classes will earn automatic admission to Tarleton State University.

The benefit is part of an agreement finalized recently between JISD and Tarleton to ensure higher educational opportunities for accomplished students.

As part of the Distinguished High School Partnership, Tarleton also will waive ACT (American College Test) or SAT (Scholastic Aptitude Test) requirements for students in the top quarter of their class and application fees for students who qualify.

“We’re very excited to partner with Jacksboro ISD to ensure that some of the brightest students in Texas have the opportunity for a high-quality university experience,” said Tarleton President James Hurley. “They are destined to be our leaders, and we have a social and economic responsibility to invest in their well-being. This partnership aligns with our commitment to become a first-choice institution for regional high school seniors.”

Tarleton is developing similar agreements with other school districts in the region.

“Jacksboro ISD is excited to join in this special relationship with Tarleton State University,” said Superintendent Dwayne Milam. “Tarleton has long been a destination for many Jacksboro graduates, and I am confident this partnership will enable this to continue to be true in the years to come. Thank you to Dr. Hurley and the Tarleton family for making this commitment to the students of Jacksboro ISD.”

The Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) assures first-time-in-college students graduating in the top quarter of their high school class between $1,000 and $4,000 in scholarships. Students graduating from one of Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partners will receive an additional $500 or $1,000. Admitted freshmen must submit a general scholarship application to determine eligibility.

For more information on GAP, go to www.tarletonstate.us/gap. To learn how to become a Tarleton Texan, visit www.tarleton.edu/becomeatexan/index.html.