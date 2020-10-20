Stephenville police hosting blood drive

E-T Staff Report

The Stephenville Police Department is once again hosting Carter BloodCare on Oct. 30, 2020.

Everyone is encouraged to come out to the Cowboy Plaza at 200 W. Washington between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to donate blood. COVID-19 antibody testing is now available to all donors.

Sign up for an appointment at the link below.

Carter BloodCare will try to accommodate walk ups, but due to demand and COVID protocols, the best chance is to make an appointment.

Sign up Link: ww3.greatpartners.org/.../drive_schedule/115269