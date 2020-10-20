SHS Homecoming Week under way

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Stephenville High School is marking its 2020 Homecoming this week with a variety of daily events, culminating with the crowning of the Homecoming king and queen and football game on Friday.

King nominees are Gavin Rountree, Adrian Fletcher, Aidan Espinoza, Paul Nguyen and Ryan Hess.

Queen nominees are Carly Sanders, Molly Orr, Maggie McGregor, Cali Carter and Gabby Mullins.

Events earlier this week included missed my alarm Monday, in which students and faculty could wear their pajamas to school, and TV Tuesday where they were asked to dress as their favorite television character.

Color war Wednesday assigned a different color to each grade level. Ninth grade was neon yellow; 10th was white; 11th was neon pink; and 12th was black.

Next up is Totally Tubular Throwback Thursday in which students and faculty can dress for their favorite decade.

Wrapping up the week will be School Spirit Friday where everyone wears the traditional SHS blue and gold.

The Jackets (4-4) will then face the Life Waxahachie Mustangs (2-5) in a conference game to culminate Homecoming Week.