Erath County reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

E-T Staff Report

As of Monday, Erath County reported a total of seven new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having five new cases with one new case each in Erath County and Dublin, according to a recent Erath County Emergency Management update.

Erath County has had a total of 934 cases, with 143 active, 786 recovered and five deaths. Currently, 34 people are hospitalized - an increase of two since Friday.

Of those cases, 57 fell into the 0-12 age group, 150 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 260 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 108 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 242 cases, and 109 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

According to the Texas Tribune, as of Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations and the seven-day average of cases have each risen more than 30% statewide this month after plateauing in September, including in El Paso and the Amarillo and Lubbock areas.

Experts cite social events like birthday parties and game day gatherings, and they say there is widespread fatigue for following stringent public health guidelines.

As of Oct. 19, the state has reported 828,527 cases in 253 counties since the pandemic began, according to Texas Tribune reports.

Besides 2,273 new coronavirus cases reported Monday when many weekend cases still were not tallied, 2,440 previously unreported cases were reported, bringing the total increase to 4,713, the Texas Department of State Health Services said.

The true number of cases in Texas is likely higher though because many people haven’t been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The state reported an additional eight fatalities from COVID-19 Monday, raising the state’s pandemic-related death toll to 17,022.

Note: The Associated Press contributed to this report.