Erath SO seeks help identifying suspect

E-T staff report

The Erath County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify the suspect in this still photo taken from video of an Oct. 13 burglary of the Valero store in Bluff Dale.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Erath County Crime Stoppers at 254-965-CASH. If your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

Try the app at p3tips.com. It is available for both Android and IPhone users.

Tips may also be submitted securely and anonymously online at: www.erathcountycrimestoppers.com/submit-a-tip.html