Former deputy honored

E-T Staff Report

Backpack Buddies of Erath County dedicated a monument on Tuesday to former Chief Deputy Cody Keith, who had a passion for the organization, which provides meals for over the weekend for children living in food insecure homes.

Keith, who died in November 2019 after a long battle with cancer, delivered meals to Three Way ISD students and enjoyed helping to ensure kids were fed on the weekends.

In his honor, the organization, along with Three Way ISD, dedicated a plaque and planted a tree on the grounds of the school district.