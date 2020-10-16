Erath County voters take advantage of early voting

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Erath County voters exercised their right to vote this week with more than 4,500 casting ballots in the first three days of early voting.

Erath County, which has a total of 23,987 registered voters, per the Texas Secretary of State's website, had 3,449 people, or 14.38% of those eligible, early voting as of Wednesday.

By end of day Thursday, Erath County Elections Coordinator Michelle Allcon told the E-T the total number of voters who had cast ballots increased to 4,638. This includes 3,911 in-person voters and 727 absentee voters, Allcon said.

As of Wednesday, the most recent day for which information was available by press time, early voting for Texans in the 2020 general election was at 1,089,181 people in the state's 10 largest counties — 11.3% of registered voters in those counties.

According to the latest figures reported by the secretary of state before the 2020 primary, 57.2% of registered voters live in these 10 counties.

By end of day Thursday, more than 17 million Americans had early voted, with experts predicting voter turnout to be higher than any presidential election since 1908.

Due to the pandemic, this election’s early voting period in Texas was extended by a week, and officials are expecting a surge in early votes by mail. Both factors are contributing to higher turnout for early voting, officials have said.

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election runs through Friday, Oct. 30.

EARLY VOTING INFORMATION

Local early voting locations in advance of the Nov. 3 General Election are the Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center and Patrick Street Church of Christ.

Early voting hours at the Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center will be from:

• Monday, Oct. 19 - Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

EXTENDED HOURS:

• Saturday, Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26 - Friday, Oct. 30 from 8-5 p.m.

Early voting hours at the Patrick Street Church of Christ will be:

• Monday, Oct. 19 - Friday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Monday, Oct. 26 - Friday, Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. -5 p.m.

VOTING LOCATIONS FOR ELECTION DAY

Due to COVID-19, the Erath County Courthouse, the Dublin County Annex and the United Cooperative Building will not be open for voting on Election Day. Erath County residents who are registered can choose one of the 10 locations to vote on Nov. 3. Voting hours for each location will be 7 a.m.-7 p.m.:

• Graham Street Church of Christ Family Center, 375 N. Graham St., Stephenville

• Patrick Street Church of Christ Family Center, 630 N. Patrick St., Dublin

• Bluff Dale Community Center, 175 Holt, Bluff Dale

• Cornerstone Assembly of God, 950 Glen Rose Road, Stephenville

• Huckabay Community Center, 42346 FM 219, Stephenville

• Lingleville School Building, 21261 N. FM 219, Lingleville

• Morgan Mill Community Center, 406 CR 156, Stephenville

• Selden Community Center, 4142 CR 913, Stephenville

• Texas A&M Agrilife Research & Extension Center, 1229 N. U.S. Hwy 281, Stephenville

• TexasBank, 988 Wolfe Nursery Road, Stephenville

VOTING BY MAIL

The final day to apply to receive a voting ballot my mail will be Friday, Oct. 23, 2020.

Note: The Texas Tribune and Associated Press contributed to this report.