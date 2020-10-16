Erath County reports 16 new cases of COVID-19

E-T Staff Report

As of Thursday, Erath County reported a total of 16 new cases of COVID-19, with Stephenville having eight new cases and four new cases in Erath County, according to a recent Earth County Emergency Management update.

Dublin reported four new active cases, according to the report issued Friday.

Erath County has had a total of 927 cases, with 145 active, 777 recovered and five deaths. Currently, 32 people are hospitalized, an increase of seven since Tuesday.

Of those cases, 56 fell into the 0-12 age group, 148 in the 13- to 19-year-old group and 259 in the 20- to 29-year-old group. In the 30- to 39-year-old group, there have been 105 cases.

For the 40- to 64-year-old group, there have been 242 cases, and 109 were 65 years old or older. Eight of the cases have unknown ages, according to the report.

According to reports from the Texas Tribune, COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state have risen 30% in the last two weeks after plateauing in September.

Meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott allowed bars to reopen at 50% capacity this week — as long as their county governments choose to allow it.

There were 4,263 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Texas on Oct. 15, compared with 1,578 on May 22, when Abbott originally reopened bars, the Tribune reported.