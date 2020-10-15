Tarleton gallery to host SPE student exhibition

From Tarleton State University

Tarleton State University’s Department of Fine Arts is presenting the Society for Photographic Education South Central Chapter Student Exhibition in the Clyde H. Wells Gallery of Art through Oct. 25.

The free exhibition is held in conjunction with the South Chapter Conference titled “To Be Continued.” Students created work celebrating their identities, reassessing their histories, reconsidering their privilege, fighting against injustice and expressing themselves in ways that advance the dialogue of photography.

The Society for Photographic Education is a national nonprofit organization that serves educators, professionals and students who are studying photography and lens-based media.

Students in the exhibition come from the South Central Chapter of SPE, which contains undergraduate and graduate students from Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.